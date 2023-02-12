Hanna Austinson behind Albert Lea Tigers' win over Waseca Bluejays

The game between the Albert Lea Tigers and the Waseca Bluejays saw Albert Lea's Hanna Austinson in deadly form. Hanna Austinson scored an incredible four goals in Albert Lea's 10-1 home win.

Morgan Goskeson, Haley Austinson, Shelby Evans and Liley Steven scored the remaining goals for the home side, and Izabela Slectha scored for Waseca.

The Bluejays took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Izabela Slectha. Maizee Storey assisted.

The Tigers tied the game 1-1 late in the first when Liley Steven scored, assisted by Emery Nelson .

The Tigers made it 2-1 halfway through the second period when Hanna Austinson found the back of the net.

Hanna Austinson then tallied a goal as he scored yet again, midway through, making the score 3-1. Elizabeth Willett assisted.

Morgan Goskeson increased the lead to 4-1 early into the third period, assisted by Mika Cichosz .

Haley Austinson increased the lead to 5-1 two minutes later, assisted by Morgan Goskeson and Hanna Austinson.

Hanna Austinson increased the lead to 6-1 one minute later, assisted by Morgan Goskeson.

Shelby Evans then increased the lead to 7-1 halfway through the third, assisted by Olivia Ellsworth .

Morgan Goskeson increased the lead to 8-1 five minutes later.

Morgan Goskeson increased the lead to 9-1 two minutes later.

Hanna Austinson increased the lead to 10-1 less than a minute later.