Great celebration scenes as Holy Family Fire secured the title with a win against Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons

The Holy Family Fire had every reason to celebrate after a 10-0 win at home against the Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons. The result means that Holy Family has sealed the title.

The Fire opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Ruby Lenk scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Jenna Allen .

The Fire increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Maddy Helmstetter scored, assisted by Josie Linn and Jenna Allen.

The Fire increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first period when Josie Linn scored, assisted by Grayson Limke and Justina Valentini .

The Fire increased the lead to 4-0 with a goal from Katya Sander late in the first, assisted by Josie Linn.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Fire led 7-0 going in to the third period.

The Fire increased the lead to 8-0 early into the third period when Katya Sander found the back of the net yet again, assisted by Josie Linn and Maddy Helmstetter.

Haley Box increased the lead to 9-0 two minutes later.

The Fire made it 10-0 when Josie Linn scored, assisted by Maddy Helmstetter in the middle of the third. The 10-0 goal was the last one of the game.

The result means the Fire have secured the title.

Coming up:

Both teams play again on Thursday, as the Fire host Orono at 7 p.m. CST at Victoria Ice Arena and the Dragons host New Ulm at Litchfield Civic Arena.