Great celebration scenes as Gentry Stars secured the title with a win against Stillwater Area Ponies

The Gentry Stars had every reason to celebrate after a 5-1 win at home against the Stillwater Area Ponies. The result means that Gentry has sealed the title.

The first period was scoreless, and, after only 28 seconds into the second period, the Stars took the lead when Ellie Sarauer scored.

The Stars increased the lead to 2-0 early when JuliAnna Gazdik netted one, assisted by Grace Delmonico.

Riley Reeves then tallied a goal four minutes into the period, making the score 3-0. Kaitlin Roberts and Maiah Aanenson assisted.

Late, Cara Sajevic scored a goal, making the score 4-0.

The Ponies narrowed the gap to 4-1 early into the third period when Addison Finn found the back of the net, assisted by Brooke Nelson .

Grace Delmonico increased the lead to 5-1 five minutes later, assisted by JuliAnna Gazdik and Cara Sajevic.

The result means the Stars claimed a fourth win in a row, and at the same time the Ponies' seven game winning streak was broken.

Coming up:

On Friday the Stars will play at home against the Muskie at 6 p.m. CST at TCO Sports Garden, while the Ponies will face the Hornets road at 4:30 p.m. CST at Braemar Ice Arena.