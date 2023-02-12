Grand Rapids-Greenway Lightning win to decide series

The Grand Rapids-Greenway Lightning have secured victory in the series against the Blaine Bengals in 1-0 games. The series was decided with a 3-0 win.

The Lightning took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Allie LeClaire . Mercury Bischoff and Kalle Reed assisted.

Reanna Smith increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Allie LeClaire.

The Lightning made it 3-0 when Mercury Bischoff scored, assisted by Jazzy Bischoff late into the third. That left the final score at 3-0.