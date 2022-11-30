Grand Rapids-Greenway Lightning win on the road against Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks

The Grand Rapids-Greenway Lightning won when they visited the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks on Tuesday. The final score was 5-1.

The Lumberjacks opened strong, with Emma Parks scoring in the first minute, a goal assisted by Gwen Lilly.

The Lightning tied the score 1-1 early in the first period when Mercury Bischoff scoredopened the scoring.

The Lightning took the lead late into the first when Mercury Bischoff scored again, assisted by Kalle Reed and Maisie Bader.

Mercury Bischoff scored early into the second period.

The Lightning increased the lead to 4-1 within the first minute when Kalle Reed found the back of the net, assisted by Molly Pierce.

Molly Pierce increased the lead to 5-1 nine minutes later, assisted by Mercury Bischoff and Kalle Reed.

Next games:

The Lumberjacks host the North Shore Storm on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Cloquet Area Recreation Center. The Lightning will face Shakopee at home on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST at IRA Civic Center.