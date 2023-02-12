Grand Rapids-Greenway Lightning secure victory over Blaine Bengals

The 3-0 win on the road sealed the victory for the Grand Rapids-Greenway Lightning in the series against the Blaine Bengals. Grand Rapids-Greenway won in 1-0 games.

The Lightning took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Allie LeClaire . Mercury Bischoff and Kalle Reed assisted.

Reanna Smith increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Allie LeClaire.

In the end the 3-0 came from Mercury Bischoff who increased the Lightning's lead, assisted by Jazzy Bischoff , late into the third. The 3-0 goal held up as the game winner.