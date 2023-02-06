Grand Rapids-Greenway Lightning have ended their losing streak after 0-6 vs. Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets

The game between the Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets and the visiting Grand Rapids-Greenway Lightning finished 6-0. Grand Rapids-Greenway's victory puts an end to a four-game losing streak.

The Lightning took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Kalle Reed .

The Lightning increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Molly Pierce in the first period, assisted by Kalle Reed and Cali Madsen .

The Lightning scored three goals in second period an held the lead 5-0 going in to the second break.

The Lightning increased the lead to 6-0 within the first minute when Mercury Bischoff found the back of the net again, assisted by Kalle Reed. The 6-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next up:

The Bluejackets play Moose Lake Area away on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena - Section 7A Quarterfinal. The Lightning will face Forest Lake at home on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at IRA Civic Center - Section 7AA Quarterfinal.