Grand Rapids-Greenway Lightning grab extra point vs. Duluth Northern Stars in overtime

The Grand Rapids-Greenway Lightning and the visiting Duluth Northern Stars tied 1-1 in regulation on Tuesday. Grand Rapids-Greenway beat Duluth in overtime 2-1.

Grand Rapids-Greenway's Mercury Bischoff scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Lightning took the lead when Mercury Bischoff scored assisted by Kalle Reed and Molly Pierce .

Mae McCall tied it up 1-1 early in the third period, assisted by Alana Moline and Gracyn Schipper. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 3:24 before Mercury Bischoff scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Kalle Reed and Allie LeClaire .

Next games:

Both teams play on Monday, with the Lightning hosting the Hornets at 7:15 p.m. CST at Braemar Arena - Walser Tourney, and the Northern Stars playing the Bison at 1:45 p.m. CST at Schwan's Super Rink 1 - Herb Brooks Tournament -- Silver Division.