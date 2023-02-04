Grand Rapids-Greenway Lightning got a shutout against Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets

The Grand Rapids-Greenway Lightning picked up a decisive road win against the Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets. The game ended in a shutout, 6-0.

The Lightning took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Kalle Reed .

The Lightning increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Molly Pierce in the first period, assisted by Kalle Reed and Cali Madsen .

The Lightning scored three goals in second period an held the lead 5-0 going in to the second break.

The Lightning increased the lead to 6-0 within the first minute when Mercury Bischoff found the back of the net again, assisted by Kalle Reed. The 6-0 goal held up as the game winner.