Grand Rapids-Greenway Lightning got a shut out against Northern Tier Stars

The Grand Rapids-Greenway Lightning picked up a decisive home win against the Northern Tier Stars. The game ended in a shutout, 9-0.

January 06, 2023 09:28 PM
Coming up:

The Lightning travel to Duluth Marshall on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST at Mars Lakeview Arena. The Stars visit Anoka to play the Tornadoes on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Isanti Ice Arena.