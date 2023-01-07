Grand Rapids-Greenway Lightning got a shut out against Northern Tier Stars
The Grand Rapids-Greenway Lightning picked up a decisive home win against the Northern Tier Stars. The game ended in a shutout, 9-0.
Coming up:
The Lightning travel to Duluth Marshall on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST at Mars Lakeview Arena. The Stars visit Anoka to play the Tornadoes on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Isanti Ice Arena.