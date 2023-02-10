Grand Rapids-Greenway Lightning clinch the series against Forest Lake Rangers

The 4-1 win at home sealed the series for the Grand Rapids-Greenway Lightning against the Forest Lake Rangers. The result means Grand Rapids-Greenway won in 1-0 games.

The visiting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Maddy Monette . Ava Saxe and Noelle Johnson assisted.

The Lightning tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Mercury Bischoff late into the first, assisted by Allie LeClaire and Jazzy Bischoff .

The Lightning made it 2-1 halfway through the second period when Mercury Bischoff scored yet again, assisted by Kalle Reed and Kylie DeBay .

Molly Pierce increased the lead to 3-1 late in the third period, assisted by Allie LeClaire.

Mercury Bischoff increased the lead to 4-1 one minute later, assisted by Kylie DeBay.