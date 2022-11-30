Gracyn Schipper was the hero as Duluth Northern Stars beat Hastings Raiders

The Duluth Northern Stars won on the road against the Hastings Raiders. The game ended 1-0, and the only goal of the game didn't come until the third period. Gracyn Schipper scored the goal and delivered the win for Duluth.

The Northern Stars first took the lead late in the third period, with a goal from Gracyn Schipper, assisted by Grace Karakas.

Next up:

The Raiders host the Hopkins/Park Nordics in the next game at home on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Hastings Civic Arena. The same day, the Northern Stars will host the Tigers at 7 p.m. CST at Heritage Center Arena.