Gracia Munoz scores four in Visitation Blazers win over Fairmont Cardinals

Gracia Munoz struck four times as the Visitation Blazers beat the Fairmont Cardinals 9-1 at home.

Caroline Doran , Abigail Hemauer and Bella Stinsa scored the remaining goals for the home side, and Isabella Larson scored for Fairmont.

The Blazers tied the score 1-1 early in the first period when Bella Stinsa found the back of the net, assisted by Gracia Munoz.

The Blazers took the lead with a goal from Gracia Munoz in the middle of the first, assisted by Izzy Dzubnar .

The Blazers increased the lead to 3-1 late into the first when Gracia Munoz scored again, assisted by Kate Killian and Kassidy Arvin .

The Blazers scored two goals in second period an held the lead 5-1 going in to the second break.

Caroline Doran increased the lead to 6-1 early in the third period, assisted by Bella Stinsa and Abigail Hemauer.

Caroline Doran increased the lead to 7-1 three minutes later, assisted by Abigail Hemauer.

Gracia Munoz increased the lead to 8-1 six minutes later, assisted by Clare Olson .

Abigail Hemauer then increased the lead to 9-1 late into the third, assisted by Meghan Walsh .

Next games:

The Blazers travel to Rochester Mayo on Saturday at 5 p.m. CST at Rochester Graham Arena. The Cardinals host Luverne to play the Cardinals on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. CST at Blue Mound Ice Arena.