Gracia Munoz scores four in Visitation Blazers win over Fairmont Cardinals
<a href="https://www.eliteprospects.com/player/839889/gracia-munoz">Gracia Munoz</a> struck four times as the Visitation Blazers beat the Fairmont Cardinals 9-1 at home.
Caroline Doran , Abigail Hemauer and Bella Stinsa scored the remaining goals for the home side, and Isabella Larson scored for Fairmont.
The Blazers tied the score 1-1 early in the first period when Bella Stinsa found the back of the net, assisted by Gracia Munoz.
The Blazers took the lead with a goal from Gracia Munoz in the middle of the first, assisted by Izzy Dzubnar .
The Blazers increased the lead to 3-1 late into the first when Gracia Munoz scored again, assisted by Kate Killian and Kassidy Arvin .
The Blazers scored two goals in second period an held the lead 5-1 going in to the second break.
Caroline Doran increased the lead to 6-1 early in the third period, assisted by Bella Stinsa and Abigail Hemauer.
Caroline Doran increased the lead to 7-1 three minutes later, assisted by Abigail Hemauer.
Gracia Munoz increased the lead to 8-1 six minutes later, assisted by Clare Olson .
Abigail Hemauer then increased the lead to 9-1 late into the third, assisted by Meghan Walsh .
Next games:
The Blazers travel to Rochester Mayo on Saturday at 5 p.m. CST at Rochester Graham Arena. The Cardinals host Luverne to play the Cardinals on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. CST at Blue Mound Ice Arena.