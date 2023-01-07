Goettl scores twice in Andover Huskies' win over Blake Bears

The Andover Huskies defeated the visiting Blake Bears 6-1 on Friday.

The Huskies took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Ella Boerger.

The Bears tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Samantha Negaard halfway through the first, assisted by Ani Fagley and Addie Wethington .

The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Huskies.

The Huskies increased the lead to 5-1 early into the third period when Nora Sauer beat the goalie, assisted by Isa Goettl.

Isa Goettl increased the lead to 6-1 nine minutes later, assisted by Ella Boerger.

Next games:

The Huskies play Proctor/Hermantown away on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Andover Arena. The Bears will face Owatonna at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Four Seasons Centre.