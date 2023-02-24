Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Girls

Goalies need a 'fish mindset' on Minnesota state tournament stage

Whether a netminder is playing for an underdog or heavy favorite, the ability to quickly forget past mistakes becomes critical at the highest level.

JW_0203.jpg
Mankato East goaltender Annaliese Rader (33) blocks a shot by Proctor-Hermantown forward Hannah Graves (6) in the first period Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Eli Swanson
By Eli Swanson
February 24, 2023 05:17 PM

ST. PAUL — Mankato East goalie Annaliese Rader gave her team a chance to pull an upset in its Class A quarterfinal matchup against No. 2-seed Proctor/Hermantown on Wednesday morning by stopping 37 shots.

The senior's key to staying locked in during a close game? Just keep swimming.

"I honestly try not to think too much during games," Rader said after her team's 4-3 defeat.

"I like to say 'fish mindset.' Forget about the past and keep focused."

The ability to mentally reset has been key for all the goalies — whether they play for underdogs or favorites — on the big stage at the Xcel Energy Center this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Proctor-Hermantown vs Orono_2486.jpg
Orono goaltender Celia Dahl (30) stops a shot by Proctor/Hermantown forward Reese Heitzman (21) in the third period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

"Goals happen. It is what it is, you just gotta move on," said Orono goalie Celia Dahl after giving up a game-tying goal late in the Spartans' 4-3 Class A semifinal overtime win against Proctor/Hermantown on Friday.

No goalie's perfect, after all.

For Centennial/Spring Lake Park, the team motto focuses a bit more on the aquatic destination than the creature.

"We say, if we make a mistake, 'flush it down the toilet real quick,'" Centennial/SLP goalie Kaitlin Groess said after her team's near upset of top-seeded Minnetonka on Thursday night.

Groess made 40 saves to allow the Cougars a chance to tie the game against the Skippers late in regulation despite being outshot 43-14.

Lakeville North vs Edina_1133.jpg
Edina goaltender Uma Corniea (41) deflects a shot by Lakeville North forward Anna Tomas (2) in the second period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Third-seeded Edina's Uma Corniea, a favorite for senior goalie of the year, keeps her teammates positive even in high-pressure situations by seemingly always keeping a smile on her face.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Her energy makes a huge difference in the locker room and especially on the ice," Edina defender Lauren Zawoyski said after the Hornets' 6-0 Class AA quarterfinal win over Lakeville North on Thursday. "She's someone our whole team relies on because of her attitude."

Playing goalie is hard, especially when you're tasked with stopping the top players in the state in the most impactful games of the season. That's why goalies like Mankato East's Rader have to keep their eyes — and minds — always focused on the next shot.

"I think the biggest thing is just to stay calm, keep practicing what we've been doing and take each shot one at a time."

Eli Swanson
By Eli Swanson
Eli is an audience engagement specialist for Forum Communications Co., with experience in producing and designing content on a variety of digital platforms. He works closely with team members to enhance content to improve audience experience.
What to read next
Warroad vs South St. Paul_0836.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Warroad heads back to title game, setting up a coaches' battle with Orono
The Warriors will look to defend their Class A title on Saturday after they earn a hard-fought 4-1 win over South St. Paul in the semifinals
February 24, 2023 05:05 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Proctor-Hermantown vs Orono_1855.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Maddy Kimbrel buries rebound to give Orono OT win over Proctor/Hermantown
Mirage forced overtime after Izy Fairchild’s power-play goal with 32 seconds remaining in regulation.
February 24, 2023 03:39 PM
 · 
By  Jon Nowacki
Centennial-SLP vs Minnetonka_1179.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Ms. Hockey finalist Lauren O'Hara caps off high school career with state tournament appearance
Centennial/Spring Lake Park senior captain Lauren O'Hara has 168 points over her five varsity seasons and is committed to play at the University of Minnesota in the fall.
February 24, 2023 12:20 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Andover vs Minnetonka_0013.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Minnesota High School Girls Hockey Streaming Schedule
Follow this page for updates on live stream broadcast information from all around the State of Hockey!
February 24, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  The Rink Live