Goalies need a 'fish mindset' on Minnesota state tournament stage

ST. PAUL — Mankato East goalie Annaliese Rader gave her team a chance to pull an upset in its Class A quarterfinal matchup against No. 2-seed Proctor/Hermantown on Wednesday morning by stopping 37 shots.

The senior's key to staying locked in during a close game? Just keep swimming.

"I honestly try not to think too much during games," Rader said after her team's 4-3 defeat.

"I like to say 'fish mindset.' Forget about the past and keep focused."

The ability to mentally reset has been key for all the goalies — whether they play for underdogs or favorites — on the big stage at the Xcel Energy Center this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Orono goaltender Celia Dahl (30) stops a shot by Proctor/Hermantown forward Reese Heitzman (21) in the third period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

"Goals happen. It is what it is, you just gotta move on," said Orono goalie Celia Dahl after giving up a game-tying goal late in the Spartans' 4-3 Class A semifinal overtime win against Proctor/Hermantown on Friday.

No goalie's perfect, after all.

For Centennial/Spring Lake Park, the team motto focuses a bit more on the aquatic destination than the creature.

"We say, if we make a mistake, 'flush it down the toilet real quick,'" Centennial/SLP goalie Kaitlin Groess said after her team's near upset of top-seeded Minnetonka on Thursday night.

Groess made 40 saves to allow the Cougars a chance to tie the game against the Skippers late in regulation despite being outshot 43-14.

Edina goaltender Uma Corniea (41) deflects a shot by Lakeville North forward Anna Tomas (2) in the second period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Third-seeded Edina's Uma Corniea, a favorite for senior goalie of the year, keeps her teammates positive even in high-pressure situations by seemingly always keeping a smile on her face.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Her energy makes a huge difference in the locker room and especially on the ice," Edina defender Lauren Zawoyski said after the Hornets' 6-0 Class AA quarterfinal win over Lakeville North on Thursday. "She's someone our whole team relies on because of her attitude."

Playing goalie is hard, especially when you're tasked with stopping the top players in the state in the most impactful games of the season. That's why goalies like Mankato East's Rader have to keep their eyes — and minds — always focused on the next shot.

"I think the biggest thing is just to stay calm, keep practicing what we've been doing and take each shot one at a time."