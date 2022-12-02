Girls hockey: Cardinals shut down Sartell/Sauk Rapids-Rice 4-0

The Alexandria girls hockey team’s first road game of the season was a success as it shut down Sartell/Sauk Rapids-Rice 4-0 on Thursday.

Sophomore forward Taylor Treat scored the first two goals of the night for the Cardinals, one in the first frame and the second came early in the second frame.

Alexandria (2-2-1) put the game away with third period goals by sophomore forward Alena Maras and freshman forward Lillian Dutton.

Sophomore Rachael Mohr earned the win in net for the Cardinals with 13 saves. Alexandria finished with a 33-13 shot on goal advantage. Thursday's game was the first shutout the Cardinals have had this season.

Senior defender Aubrie Porter had two assists on the night, while sophomore defender Emma Ramstorf and freshman Jersey Severson had one apiece.

Alexandria is back on the road again on Saturday to face Buffalo/Maple Lake (0-6) at 3 p.m.

