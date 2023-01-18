Gentry Stars' winning run ended after game against Proctor/Hermantown Mirage

The Gentry Stars' run of 10 straight wins ended on the road against the Proctor/Hermantown Mirage. Tuesday's game at Hermantown Arena finished 3-2 after an overtime drama.

Proctor/Hermantown's Reese Heitzman scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting team took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Hannah Graves. Reese Heitzman and Nya Sieger assisted.

Hannah Graves scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Anika Burke.

The Stars narrowed the gap to 2-1, after only 41 seconds into the third period when Cara Sajevic found the back of the net, assisted by Alexa Hanrahan and JuliAnna Gazdik.

JuliAnna Gazdik tied the game 2-2 four minutes later, assisted by Jenessa Gazdik and Cara Sajevic. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 3:51 before Reese Heitzman scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Nya Sieger and Hannah Graves.

Next games:

The Mirage will travel to the Edina Hornets on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Braemar Ice Arena. The Stars will face Crookston on the road on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Crookston Sports Center.