Gentry Stars win knock out game against Hill-Murray Pioneers

The 4-1 win on the road for the Gentry Stars against the Hill-Murray Pioneers means the Gentry Stars are through to the next round.

The Stars took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Jenessa Gazdik. JuliAnna Gazdik and Cara Sajevic assisted.

Cara Sajevic scored midway through the second period, assisted by JuliAnna Gazdik.

Halfway through, Cara Sajevic scored a goal, assisted by Ellie Sarauer, making the score 3-0.

Alexa Hanrahan increased the lead to 4-0 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Campbell Heger and Rachel Agerter.

Shae Stinnett narrowed the gap to 4-1 one minute later, assisted by Jessica Dochniak.