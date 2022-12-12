Gentry Stars win at home against Hudson Raiders

The Gentry Stars won when they visited the Hudson Raiders on Thursday. The final score was 11-1.

The second period ended with a 8-1 lead for the Stars.

Cara Sajevic increased the lead to 9-1 early in the third period, assisted by Skylar Salscheider.

Alexa Hanrahan increased the lead to 10-1 seven minutes later, assisted by Cara Sajevic and Ellie Sarauer.

Campbell Heger increased the lead to 11-1 one minute later.

Coming up:

The Raiders play against Winona on Wednesday at 3 p.m. CST at TCO Sports Garden. The Stars will face Alexandria on Sunday at 7 p.m. CST at Hudson Sports & Civic Center.