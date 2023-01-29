High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

Gentry Stars win at home again – beat Blake Bears 6-3

At the moment the Gentry Stars are hard to beat at home. After defeating the Blake Bears 6-3, they extended their winning streak at home to 10 games.

img_500235096_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 28, 2023 09:20 PM
Next games:

On Tuesday, the Stars will play the Ponies at 7 p.m. CST at TCO Sports Garden, and the Bears will play the Red Knights at 8 p.m. CST at St. Louis Park Recreation Center.