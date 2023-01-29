Gentry Stars win at home again – beat Blake Bears 6-3
At the moment the Gentry Stars are hard to beat at home. After defeating the Blake Bears 6-3, they extended their winning streak at home to 10 games.
At the moment the Gentry Stars are hard to beat at home. After defeating the Blake Bears 6-3, they extended their winning streak at home to 10 games.
Next games:
On Tuesday, the Stars will play the Ponies at 7 p.m. CST at TCO Sports Garden, and the Bears will play the Red Knights at 8 p.m. CST at St. Louis Park Recreation Center.