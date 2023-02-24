Gentry Stars win and move on

The Gentry Stars have won against the Moorhead Spuds 7-0.

The Stars took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Grace Delmonico. Cara Sajevic and Ellie Sarauer assisted.

The Stars increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Cara Sajevic scored, assisted by Grace Delmonico.

The Stars' Cara Sajevic increased the lead to 3-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Grace Delmonico.

The Stars increased the lead to 4-0 with another goal from Cara Sajevic late in the first, assisted by Jenessa Gazdik.

The Stars increased the lead to 5-0 early in the third period when Jenessa Gazdik found the back of the net, assisted by Ellie Sarauer.

Riley Reeves increased the lead to 6-0 seven minutes later.

In the end the 7-0 goal came from Grace Delmonico who increased the Stars' lead, assisted by Cara Sajevic, in the middle of the third. That left the final score at 7-0.