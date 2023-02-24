Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Girls

Gentry Stars win and move on

The Gentry Stars have won against the Moorhead Spuds 7-0.

img_500257661_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 23, 2023 10:08 PM

The Gentry Stars have won against the Moorhead Spuds 7-0.

The Stars took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Grace Delmonico. Cara Sajevic and Ellie Sarauer assisted.

The Stars increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Cara Sajevic scored, assisted by Grace Delmonico.

The Stars' Cara Sajevic increased the lead to 3-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Grace Delmonico.

The Stars increased the lead to 4-0 with another goal from Cara Sajevic late in the first, assisted by Jenessa Gazdik.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Stars increased the lead to 5-0 early in the third period when Jenessa Gazdik found the back of the net, assisted by Ellie Sarauer.

Riley Reeves increased the lead to 6-0 seven minutes later.

In the end the 7-0 goal came from Grace Delmonico who increased the Stars' lead, assisted by Cara Sajevic, in the middle of the third. That left the final score at 7-0.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
Moorhead vs Gentry Academy_0692.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Cara Sajevic shines as Gentry Academy spoils Spuds' return to state tournament
February 23, 2023 09:59 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
Centennial-SLP vs Minnetonka_1375.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Minnetonka's Lindzi Avar nets game-winner with only 42 seconds left to get past Centennial/Spring Lake Park
February 23, 2023 09:06 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Lakeville North vs Edina_0170.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Intermission pep talk refocuses Edina in quarterfinal win over Lakeville North
February 23, 2023 04:13 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson