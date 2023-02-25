Sponsored By
High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Girls

Gentry Stars win against Minnetonka Skippers in overtime

img_500258957_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 24, 2023 10:51 PM

The Gentry Stars managed to squeeze out an overtime road win against the Minnetonka Skippers, ending 2-1 in the action on Friday.

Gentry's Ellie Sarauer scored the game-winning goal.

The Skippers started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Molly Ryan scoring in the first period, assisted by Kendra Distad and Lauren Goldsworthy.

Alexa Hanrahan tied it up 1-1 early in the third period, assisted by Cara Sajevic and Grace Delmonico. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 3:00 before Ellie Sarauer scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Campbell Heger.

