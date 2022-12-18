Gentry Stars victorious against Chisago Lakes Wildcats

The Gentry Stars defeated the Chisago Lakes Wildcats 9-2 on Saturday.

The hosting Stars started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Grace Delmonico scoring in the first minute, assisted by Maiah Aanenson.

The Stars increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when JuliAnna Gazdik scored, assisted by Jenessa Gazdik and Alexa Hanrahan.

The Stars increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Kaitlin Roberts in the first period.

The Stars increased the lead to 4-0 in the first period when Grace Delmonico scored again, assisted by JuliAnna Gazdik and Maiah Aanenson.

The Stars scored two goals in second period an held the lead 6-1 going in to the second break.

Ella Perreault narrowed the gap to 6-2 early in the third period, assisted by Nora DeVries and Laine DeVries.

Alexa Hanrahan increased the lead to 7-2 five minutes later, assisted by Rachel Agerter.

Grace Delmonico increased the lead to 8-2 two minutes later.

Haley Gray increased the lead to 9-2 one minute later, assisted by Emma Laming.

Next up:

The Stars host the Red Wing Wingers in the next game on the road on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at TCO Sports Garden. The same day, the Wildcats will host the Mustangs at 6 p.m. CST at Breck School Anderson Ice Arena.