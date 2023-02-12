Gentry Stars secure victory over White Bear Lake Area Bears

The 8-3 win at home sealed the victory for the Gentry Stars in the series against the White Bear Lake Area Bears. Gentry won in 1-0 games.

The hosting Stars started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Cara Sajevic scoring in the first period, assisted by Grace Delmonico.

The Stars increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from JuliAnna Gazdik in the first period, assisted by Jenessa Gazdik.

The Stars increased the lead to 3-0 in the middle of the first period when Campbell Heger scored, assisted by Alexa Hanrahan and Rachel Agerter.

The Stars' Riley Reeves increased the lead to 4-0 late into the first.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Stars led 7-0 going in to the third period.

Emma Laming increased the lead to 8-0 early in the third period, assisted by Elsa Myers.

Ava Johnson narrowed the gap to 8-1 five minutes later, assisted by Amanda Smythe .

The Bears' Zoe Timmons narrowed the gap again, assisted by Talia Domschot and Maddy Belisle at 11:11 into the third period.

The Bears narrowed the gap again late into the third when Madelyn Lee netted one, assisted by Elaina Hosfield .