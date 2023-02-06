Gentry Stars keep on winning and now have six straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Gentry Stars as they claimed another victory on Saturday against the Fort Frances Muskie, making it six in a row. They won 11-0 over Fort Frances.

The Stars scored seven goals in first period an held the lead 7-0 going in to the first break.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Stars led 9-0 going in to the third period.

Maiah Aanenson increased the lead to 10-0 early in the third period, assisted by Haley Gray.

The Stars made it 11-0 when Grace Delmonico scored, assisted by Skylar Salscheider in the middle of the third. That left the final score at 11-0.

The Stars were called for no penalties, while the Muskie received no penalties.

Next games:

The Muskie play against Blaine on Saturday at 4 p.m. CST. The Stars will face White Bear Lake Area on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Fogerty Arena.