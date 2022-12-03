Gentry Stars keep on winning and now have five straight wins
It was smooth sailing for the Gentry Stars as they claimed another victory on Friday against the Roseau Rams, making it five in a row. They won 6-2 over Roseau.
Next up:
Both teams play on Saturday, with the Rams hosting the Red Knights at 1 p.m. CST at Rams Sports Center, and the Stars playing the Warriors at 2 p.m. CST at Warroad Gardens.