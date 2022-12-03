SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Gentry Stars keep on winning and now have five straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Gentry Stars as they claimed another victory on Friday against the Roseau Rams, making it five in a row. They won 6-2 over Roseau.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 02, 2022 10:19 PM
Next up:

Both teams play on Saturday, with the Rams hosting the Red Knights at 1 p.m. CST at Rams Sports Center, and the Stars playing the Warriors at 2 p.m. CST at Warroad Gardens.

