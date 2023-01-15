Gentry Stars beat Hastings Raiders and continue winning run

The game between the Gentry Stars and the Hastings Raiders on Saturday finished 11-0. The result means Gentry has 10 straight wins.

Next up:

The Stars host the Proctor/Hermantown Mirage in the next game on the road on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Hermantown Arena. The same day, the Raiders will host the TNT at 6 p.m. CST at Tartan Ice Arena.