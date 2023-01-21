Gentry Stars beat Crookston Pirates

The Gentry Stars won their road game against the Crookston Pirates on Friday, ending 6-2.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Cassie Solheim. Brekken Tull assisted.

The Stars' Cara Sajevic tied the game in the middle of the first, assisted by Riley Reeves.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Stars led 4-2 going in to the third period.

The Stars increased the lead to 5-2, after only 51 seconds into the third period when Ana Myers found the back of the net, assisted by Riley Reeves.

Cara Sajevic increased the lead to 6-2 six minutes later, assisted by Rachel Agerter.

Next games:

The Pirates play Bemidji away on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Crookston Sports Center. The Stars will face East Grand Forks at home on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at East Grand Forks Civic Center.