Gentry Stars beat Centennial/Spring Lake Park Panthers and continue winning run

The game between the Gentry Stars and the Centennial/Spring Lake Park Panthers on Wednesday finished 7-4. The result means Gentry has six straight wins.

The hosting Stars opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Grace Delmonico scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Cara Sajevic.

The Panthers tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Ella O'Hearn in the first period, assisted by Teagan Kulenkamp and Katie Ball .

The Stars' Jenessa Gazdik took the lead halfway through the first period, assisted by Cara Sajevic.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Panthers led 4-3 going in to the third period.

Cara Sajevic tied the game 4-4 early into the third period.

Rachel Agerter took the lead two minutes later, assisted by Grace Delmonico and Cara Sajevic.

Cara Sajevic increased the lead to 6-4 seven minutes later.

One minute later, Ana Myers scored.

Next games:

Both teams play on Thursday, with the Stars hosting the Ponies at 11:30 a.m. CST at Breck School Anderson Ice Arena - Breck Holiday Tournament, and the Panthers playing the Mustangs at 4:30 p.m. CST at Breck School Anderson Ice Arena - Breck Holiday Tournament.