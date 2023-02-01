ADVERTISEMENT

High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls
|
News reporting
News reporting
News reporting

Gentry Academy's leading goal scorer commits to St. Cloud State

Grace Delmonico took her time with the college recruiting process but cancelled her visits to other Division I programs after touring St. Cloud State

A hockey player wearing a blue, red, and black jersey prepares for a faceoff on the ice.
Grace Delmonico prepares for a faceoff for Gentry Academy in the Minnesota Class-AA Quarterfinal against Maple Grove on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 at the Xcel Energy Center. The Stars beat the Crimson, 2-1.
Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
February 01, 2023 04:36 PM


EAGAN, Minn. — Grace Delmonico took her time with the college recruiting process. She wanted to make sure that there would be a perfect fit for her at wherever she decided to spend the next four years of her life.

The senior at Gentry Academy took an official visit to St. Cloud State recently and subsequently announced her commitment to the program on Jan. 23. She was set to tour Maine the week after visiting St. Cloud, but ended up canceling it after seeing how much she loved the Huskies team culture and coaching staff.

The current leading goalscorer for the Stars was in contact with the previous St. Cloud State coaching staff a few years ago, but talks ended up fizzling out. When the new coaching staff, lead by Brian Idalski, was brought on this past offseason in 2022, talks started to pick up again.

"It was pretty easy for me to make the decision ... the culture felt so nice and they have a new coaching staff too so I got to talk and meet with all of them and I loved them," said the Minnesota native on her decision. "I could just see myself being there for the next four years and I told myself that I think this is where I want to go."

It also helps that St. Cloud is just under a 90-minute drive from home.

"(My family) were pretty pumped that they'd be able to come watch some of my games and not have to go on a flight to come see me," she added.

Born and raised in Eagan, Minn., Delmonico comes from a family of hockey players. Both her mother and father played the sport, and the senior also has two brothers (one older, one younger) who play hockey as well.

"I pretty much grew up in the rink ... put the skates on around five or six and I just started from there," said the 17-year-old. Delmonico grew up playing Minnesota Made hockey and also played a season of Eagan boys AA in the sixth grade.

The 5-foot-3 forward is in her third and final season with the Stars, who have been to the state tournament every year since it's inception as a girl's high school program. Gentry Academy was the Class-A runner-up in 2021, and lost the third-place Class-AA match in 2022.

"Winning the state championship is the biggest goal that I have. We've been to state twice but had our time cut short so I really have a feeling that this is our year," Delmonico said.

Gentry Academy currently only has two losses in the 2022-23 season, falling 3-2 to Proctor/Hermantown and 10-7 to Warroad. Delmonico currently leads the team in goals with 23, and is second on the squad in total points scored with 43 over 20 games played. She is averaging 2.15 points-per-game and seven of her total 43 points came on the power play.

The senior forward was also a participant this summer in the USA Girls Select 16/17's camp for some of the top girls hockey players in the nation.

"I've always been a gritty player," said the forward on her style of play. "I love going into corner battles, just intimidating other players and thinking I'll come out with the puck — and when I do, what am I going to do with it. I'm a hard worker."

And when it comes to Delmonico's future, she'll have a couple of familiar faces heading to St. Cloud State with her. Gentry Academy teammate Alexa Hanrahan is also committed to SCSU, along with Marie Moran of Apple Valley and Myah Krueger of Stillwater, who Delmonico is already familiar with.

A hockey player in a white, beige, and brown jersey tries to go for the between-the-legs goal.
Minnesota Girls
Senior Spotlight: Apple Valley captain and St. Cloud State commit Marie Moran
The two-year captain for Apple Valley is closing in on 150 career points over her five varsity seasons.
January 17, 2023 04:41 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf

The Eagan native will finish out the 2022-23 season with Gentry Academy this season before heading out to St. Cloud State this upcoming fall. When Delmonico isn't on the ice, she does boxing in her free time to keep up with her conditioning for hockey.

"I'm just excited for the next four and to see what I can bring to St. Cloud State University."

Maple Grove
High School
NLI Signing Day: See which high school players will be competing at the next level
High school hockey players will be signing their National Letter's of Intent today to play at the Division I level while others sign celebratory forms to play Division III
February 01, 2023 03:38 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
NAHL
NAHL tenders signed for the 2023-24 season
January 31, 2023 10:04 AM
Minnesota Boys
42 and won: Breckenridge/Wahpeton boys hockey team earns first win in almost two years
January 30, 2023 06:56 PM
Inside TRL
Weekend Rewind: No. 1 SCSU swept, Hockey Day Minnesota recap, should college teams play outdoors more often?
January 30, 2023 04:39 PM

Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a B.S. in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies and was a part of the University Honors Program.
