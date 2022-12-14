Four straight wins for Holy Family Fire after 5-2 over Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights

The Holy Family Fire and the Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights have both shown great form. But, Holy Family won the game at Victoria Ice Arena on Tuesday and has four wins in a row, while Benilde-St. Margaret's' run of taking points in five straight games was broken. The game finished 5-2.

The Fire started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Haley Box scoring in the first period, assisted by Jenna Allen .

The Red Knights' Lizzy Hamel tied it up late in the first period, assisted by Kendall Hassler.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Fire led 4-2 going in to the third period.

Taylor Koeppl increased the lead to 5-2 late into the third period.

This makes an impressive four straight victories for the Fire.

Next up:

The Fire travel to Alexandria on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Runestone Community Center. The Red Knights will face Proctor/Hermantown on Saturday at 2:15 p.m. CST at St. Louis Park Recreation Center.