Four goals by Reagan Wohlers as Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades beat Worthington Trojans

Reagan Wohlers was in deadly shape when the Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades beat the Worthington Trojans by 12-1. Reagan Wohlers scored an incredible four goals and was instrumental to Breckenridge-Wahpeton's two team points.

Kennedy Schuler, Holly Ovsak, Alison Hoerer, Anabel Pausch and Addie Rugland scored the remaining goals for the road side, while Marin Pederson scored for Worthington.

The visiting Blades took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Kennedy Schuler. Ava Schuler and Reagan Wohlers assisted.

The Blades' Kennedy Schuler increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first, assisted by Reagan Wohlers and Lilly Beyer.

The second period ended with a 8-0 lead for the Blades.

The Trojans narrowed the gap to 8-1 within the first minute when Marin Pederson beat the goalie.

Alison Hoerer increased the lead to 9-1 five minutes later, assisted by Britta Pausch.

Kennedy Schuler increased the lead to 10-1 only seconds later, assisted by Addie Rugland.

Reagan Wohlers increased the lead to 11-1 one minute later, assisted by Addie Rugland.

Holly Ovsak then increased the lead to 12-1 in the third period, assisted by Anabel Pausch.