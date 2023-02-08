Four goals by McKenzie Keller as Mankato East Cougars beat Mankato West Scarlets

McKenzie Keller was in deadly shape when the Mankato East Cougars beat the Mankato West Scarlets by 10-0. McKenzie Keller scored an incredible four goals and was instrumental to Mankato East's two team points.

Alexis Erickson, Ashley Fischer, Brielle Newton, Kira Prange and Sydney Wang scored the remaining goals for the home side.

Five goals were scored in the first period, and the Cougars led 5-0 going in to the second period.

The Cougars scored five goals in second period an held the lead 10-0 going in to the second break.