Four goals by Ilsa Lindaman as Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers beat North Shore Storm

Ilsa Lindaman was in deadly shape when the Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers beat the North Shore Storm by 10-1. Ilsa Lindaman scored an incredible four goals and was instrumental to Duluth Marshall's two team points.

Nina Thorson, Annie Bachand, Eva Etter and Fianne Makela scored the remaining goals for the home side, while Reese Costley scored for North Shore.

The Hilltoppers scored four goals in first period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the first break.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Hilltoppers led 8-1 going in to the third period.

Fianne Makela increased the lead to 9-1 early in the third period, assisted by Danica Mark.

Nina Thorson increased the lead to 10-1 late into the third assisted by Ilsa Lindaman and Sarah Stauber.