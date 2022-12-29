Four goals by Chloe Boreen as Hill-Murray Pioneers beat Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights

Chloe Boreen was in deadly shape when the Hill-Murray Pioneers beat the Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights by 6-1. Chloe Boreen scored an incredible four goals and was instrumental to Hill-Murray's two team points.

Addy McLay and Shae Stinnett scored the remaining goals for the road side, and Kendall Hassler scored for Benilde-St. Margaret's.

The Pioneers took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Chloe Boreen. Addy McLay assisted.

The Red Knights' Kendall Hassler tied it up in the middle of the first period, assisted by Kaeli Koopman and Lizzy Hamel.

The Pioneers took the lead late into the first when Chloe Boreen scored again.

Addy McLay scored late in the second period, assisted by Sophie Olson and Shae Stinnett.

Chloe Boreen increased the lead to 4-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Jessica Dochniak.

Shae Stinnett increased the lead to 5-1 three minutes later, assisted by Josie Skoogman and Karis Weyandt.

Chloe Boreen increased the lead to 6-1 three minutes later, assisted by Ellah Hause and Shae Stinnett.

Next up:

The Red Knights travel to Chaska/Chanhassen on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Chaska Community Center. The Pioneers host Hastings to play the Raiders on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Hastings Civic Arena.