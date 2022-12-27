Four goals by Charlotte Fetherston as University School of Milwaukee Wildcats beat Detroit Lakes Lakers

Charlotte Fetherston was in deadly shape when the University School of Milwaukee Wildcats beat the Detroit Lakes Lakers by 6-0. Charlotte Fetherston scored an incredible four goals and was instrumental to USM's two team points.

London Chase and Tatum Cook scored the remaining goals for the home side.

The hosting Wildcats took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from London Chase. Eileen Carey and Charlotte Fetherston assisted.

The Wildcats increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Charlotte Fetherston in the first period, assisted by Tatum Cook and London Chase.

The Wildcats scored three goals in second period an held the lead 5-0 going in to the second break.

In the end the 6-0 came from Charlotte Fetherston who increased the Wildcats' lead, late in the third period. The 6-0 goal was the last one of the game.