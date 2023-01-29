Four goals by Brooke Nelson as Stillwater Area Ponies beat White Bear Lake Area Bears

Brooke Nelson was in deadly shape when the Stillwater Area Ponies beat the White Bear Lake Area Bears by 8-3. Brooke Nelson scored an incredible four goals and was instrumental to Stillwater Area's two team points.

Hunter Reardon , Josie Lang and Josie St. Martin scored the remaining goals for the road side, while White Bear Lake Area's goals came through Amanda Smythe and Elaina Hosfield .

Five goals were scored in the first period, and the Ponies led 4-1 going in to the second period.

The Ponies scored two goals in second period an held the lead 6-1 going in to the second break.

Amanda Smythe narrowed the gap to 6-2 early into the third period, assisted by Talia Domschot .

The Bears' Amanda Smythe narrowed the gap again, assisted by Zoe Timmons at 14:39 into the third period.

Josie St. Martin increased the lead to 7-3 two minutes later, assisted by Avery Braunshausen .

Hunter Reardon increased the lead to 8-3 less than a minute later, assisted by Kylie Ligday .

The Ponies have now won seven games in a row.

Coming up:

The Bears host the Centennial/Spring Lake Park Panthers on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at WBSC White Bear Lake Sports Center. The Ponies will face Gentry on the road on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at TCO Sports Garden.