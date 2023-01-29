Four goals by Brooke Nelson as Stillwater Area Ponies beat White Bear Lake Area Bears
<a href="https://www.eliteprospects.com/player/690527/brooke-nelson">Brooke Nelson</a> was in deadly shape when the Stillwater Area Ponies beat the White Bear Lake Area Bears by 8-3. Brooke Nelson scored an incredible four goals and was instrumental to Stillwater Area's two team points.
Hunter Reardon , Josie Lang and Josie St. Martin scored the remaining goals for the road side, while White Bear Lake Area's goals came through Amanda Smythe and Elaina Hosfield .
Five goals were scored in the first period, and the Ponies led 4-1 going in to the second period.
The Ponies scored two goals in second period an held the lead 6-1 going in to the second break.
Amanda Smythe narrowed the gap to 6-2 early into the third period, assisted by Talia Domschot .
The Bears' Amanda Smythe narrowed the gap again, assisted by Zoe Timmons at 14:39 into the third period.
Josie St. Martin increased the lead to 7-3 two minutes later, assisted by Avery Braunshausen .
Hunter Reardon increased the lead to 8-3 less than a minute later, assisted by Kylie Ligday .
The Ponies have now won seven games in a row.
Coming up:
The Bears host the Centennial/Spring Lake Park Panthers on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at WBSC White Bear Lake Sports Center. The Ponies will face Gentry on the road on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at TCO Sports Garden.