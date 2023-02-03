Four goals by Brielle Newton as Mankato East Cougars beat Rochester Mayo Spartans

Brielle Newton was in deadly shape when the Mankato East Cougars beat the Rochester Mayo Spartans by 11-0. Brielle Newton scored an incredible four goals and was instrumental to Mankato East's two team points.

Ashley Fischer, Kailey Newton and McKenzie Keller scored the remaining goals for the home side.

The Cougars scored six goals in first period an held the lead 6-0 going in to the first break.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Cougars led 10-0 going in to the third period.

In the end the 11-0 came from Brielle Newton who increased the Cougars' lead, assisted by Kira Prange and Christine Kim, halfway through the third period. The 11-0 goal held up as the game winner.

The Cougars were called for no penalties, while the Spartans received no penalties.

Next games:

On Saturday, the Cougars will host the Panthers at 2:15 p.m. CST at Rochester Graham Arena Complex and the Spartans will play against the Blazers at 5 p.m. CST at Rochester Graham Arena.