Four games in a row with two points for Warroad Warriors – beat Holy Angels Stars 5-1

The Warroad Warriors are currently very hard to play against. Win number four came with a final score of 5-1 at home against the Holy Angels Stars on Sunday. The result also means that Holy Angels lost for the first time after having enjoyed a run of seven games without defeat.

The hosting Warriors opened strong, with Rylee Bartz scoring early in the first period, assisted by Cahlilah Lindquist and Talya Hendrickson.

The Stars tied the game 1-1 in the first period when Marissa Jung struck, assisted by Audrey Garton.

The Warriors took the lead with a goal from Talya Hendrickson in the first period, assisted by Kate Johnson and Cahlilah Lindquist.

The Warriors' Kate Johnson increased the lead to 3-1 in the middle of the first, assisted by Talya Hendrickson and Cahlilah Lindquist.

Abby Chamernick increased the lead to 4-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Kate Johnson.

Kaiya Sandy increased the lead to 5-1 three minutes later, assisted by Cahlilah Lindquist and Lila Lanctot.

With this win the Warriors have four straight victories.

Coming up:

The Warriors play Moorhead away on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST at Warroad Gardens. The Stars will face Orono at home on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Richfield Ice Arena.