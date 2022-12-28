Four games in a row with two points for Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers – beat Mankato East Cougars 3-2

The Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers are currently very hard to play against. Win number four came with a final score of 3-2 (after overtime) on the road against the Mankato East Cougars on Tuesday. The result also means that Mankato East lost for the first time after having enjoyed a run of five games without defeat.

Duluth Marshall's Ilsa Lindaman scored the game-winning goal.

The Hilltoppers took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Nina Thorson. Danica Mark assisted.

The Cougars tied the score 1-1 within the first minute of the second period when Ava Tibodeau netted one.

The Hilltoppers made it 2-1 with a goal from Meredith Boettcher.

Late, Kailey Newton scored a goal, assisted by Brielle Newton and Trinity Jackson, making the score 2-2.

In overtime, it took 6:55 before Ilsa Lindaman scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Meredith Boettcher.

The Hilltoppers have now won four games in a row.

Next up:

The Cougars travel to Hutchinson on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Burich Arena. The Hilltoppers visit Cloquet-Esko-Carlton to play the Lumberjacks on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Mars Lakeview Arena.