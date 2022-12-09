Fort Frances Muskie win on the road against International Falls Broncos

The Fort Frances Muskie won the road game against the International Falls Broncos 5-2 on Thursday.

The hosting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Taylor Burns. Tirzah Carradice and Quianna Ford assisted.

The Muskie tied the game 1-1 in the middle of the first when Hayden Allam scored, assisted by Raelle Redford and Raelle Redford.

The Muskie's Raelle Redford took the lead late into the first, assisted by Jerzi Calder and Ella Evans.

The Muskie increased the lead to 3-1 with a goal from Piper Cross late in the first, assisted by Raelle Redford and Raelle Redford.

The second period ended with a 5-2 lead for the Muskie.

Next games:

The Broncos play Crookston away on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Bronco Arena. The Muskie will face International Falls at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Bronco Arena.