Fort Frances Muskie win 8-1 at home against International Falls Broncos

The Fort Frances Muskie won at home on Tuesday, handing the International Falls Broncos a defeat 8-1.

The hosting Muskie opened strong, right after the puck drop with Kiera Fairnington scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Teagen Mosbeck and Piper Cross.

The Muskie increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first period when Raelle Redford scored.

The Muskie scored three goals in second period an held the lead 5-0 going in to the second break.

Tirzah Carradice narrowed the gap to 5-1 early into the third period.

Hayden Allam increased the lead to 6-1 one minute later.

Hayden Allam increased the lead to 7-1 nine minutes later.

Blaire Cross increased the lead to 8-1 two minutes later, assisted by Courtney Mccoy.

Next games:

The Muskie travel to Blaine on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Fogerty Arena. The Broncos will face Rock Ridge on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Bronco Arena.