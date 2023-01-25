High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

Fort Frances Muskie pull ahead in the third to defeat International Falls Broncos

The Fort Frances Muskie were victorious at home against the International Falls Broncos. After two periods, the teams were tied at 0, but Fort Frances pulled away in the third, winning the game 8-1.

img_500232226_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 25, 2023 01:19 AM
Share

The Fort Frances Muskie were victorious at home against the International Falls Broncos. After two periods, the teams were tied at 0, but Fort Frances pulled away in the third, winning the game 8-1.

Next games:

The Muskie travel to Blaine on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Fogerty Arena. The Broncos will face Rock Ridge on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Bronco Arena.

Related Topics: INTERNATIONAL FALLS