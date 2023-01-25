Fort Frances Muskie pull ahead in the third to defeat International Falls Broncos

The Fort Frances Muskie were victorious at home against the International Falls Broncos. After two periods, the teams were tied at 0, but Fort Frances pulled away in the third, winning the game 8-1.

Next games:

The Muskie travel to Blaine on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Fogerty Arena. The Broncos will face Rock Ridge on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Bronco Arena.