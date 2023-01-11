Fort Frances Muskie end five-loss run
The game between the International Falls Broncos and the Fort Frances Muskie finished 2-0 on Tuesday – no doubt a relief for Fort Frances after five straight defeats.
Next up:
The Broncos play North Shore away on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. CST at Bronco Arena. The Muskie will face Rock Ridge at home on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Iron Trail Motors Event Center.