Fort Frances Muskie end five-loss run

The game between the International Falls Broncos and the Fort Frances Muskie finished 2-0 on Tuesday – no doubt a relief for Fort Frances after five straight defeats.

img_500219293_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 10, 2023 11:00 PM
Next up:

The Broncos play North Shore away on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. CST at Bronco Arena. The Muskie will face Rock Ridge at home on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Iron Trail Motors Event Center.

