High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Girls

Former teammates Larry Olimb, David 'Izzy' Marvin set to coach against each other for Class A girls title

Saturday's Class A title game will be a battle between two friends and former teammates who now coach at Warroad and Orono.

Albert Lea vs Warroad_1154.jpg
Warroad players shake hands with Albert Lea players after their win Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
February 25, 2023 09:40 AM

ST. PAUL — Saturday's Class A state championship game will be a day full of Hockeytown USA connections.

When top-seeded Warroad and third-seeded Orono face off in the Class A championship game on Saturday, it'll be a former Warroad Warrior trying to unseat the defending champs.

Orono coach Larry Olimb, (who's in his first season with the team) played for Warroad before going on to star at the University of Minnesota, will face off against former Warriors teammate and University of North Dakota defenseman David Marvin behind the Warroad bench.

When Marvin was asked what coaching against his friend and former teammate would be like, he didn't reveal too much.

"I don't know [what it will be like]. I've never coached against him at state, but we grew up a block apart. We're pretty good buddies," Marvin said.

HOW TO WATCH

4 p.m. stream at Prep45

The Warriors come into the Class A title game as the No. 1 seeded team and the No. 1 ranked team in the state, with an overall record of 25-3-1. The Warriors haven't lost to a Class A team all season since their only losses came to the hands over Benilde-St. Margaret's, Edina, and Andover. Warroad won the Class A state title in 2022 and will look to defend that title on Saturday.

Warroad is led by Ms. Hockey semifinalist Rylee Bartz (St. Thomas) who currently has a team-high of 106 points this season, which includes 58 total goals. Her two linemates, Talya Hendrickson (Bemidji State) and Kate Johnson (Bemidji State), have also been big parts of the teams success with 99 and 97 points each, respectively.

On the blue line, you better watch out for Abby Chamernick (Hamline), Lexi Kirkeby (Assumption), and Cahlilah Lindquist (Wisconsin-River Falls).

Albert Lea vs Warroad_0579.jpg
Warroad defender Lexi Kirkeby (3) comes in to hug Warroad forward Rylee Bartz (6) after her goal against Albert Lea in the first period Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Kate Stephens has been the starter in net for Warroad this year and she has a .896 save-percentage this season with six shutouts and a 1.60 goals-against-average.

Last time Warroad and Orono met, it was back in November of 2022 where the Warriors came out with a 3-1 win. Bartz scored all three of her team's goals in that game, that was played on home ice.

HOW THEY GOT HERE
  • ORONO: defeated Luverne 6-0, Proctor-Hermantown 4-3 (ot)
  • WARROAD: defeated Albert Lea 15-1, So. St. Paul 4-1

The Spartans are 22-3-4 this season and have a very young, but very talented squad. They previously won third place at the 2022 state tournament and now are back at the 'X' and are headed to the program's first-ever championship game after posting an overtime victory against Proctor/Hermantown.

Sophomore Zoe Lopez has a team-high of 50 points this season, which includes 37 goals. Her teammate, freshman Maddy Kimbrel, isn't too far behind with 47 total points to her name. Kimbrel scored the OT game-winner on Friday morning to advance the Spartans to the next round. Macy Rasmussen, Kali Schmidt, and Grace Bickett have also been a big part of the Orono squad, among others.

Orono
Orono defender Mae Grandy (4) celebrates a goal with teammates against Luverne in the first period Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Senior Goalie of the Year semifinalist Celia Dahl has keep things quiet in net for the Spartans by posting a .932 save percentage this season, along with 12 shutouts and a 1.22 goals-against-average.

The Class A title game is set for 4 p.m. at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a B.S. in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies and was a part of the University Honors Program.
