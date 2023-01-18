Forest Lake Rangers win against Mounds View/Irondale Mustangs in overtime

With no decisive score in regulation, the Mounds View/Irondale Mustangs' home game against the Forest Lake Rangers ran into overtime on Tuesday. Forest Lake snatched the win with a final score of 3-2.

Forest Lake's Samantha Scott scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Rangers took the lead when Ellie Hanowski scored.

The Rangers increased the lead to 2-0 three minutes into the period when Malia McKinnon scored the first goal, assisted by Hailey Stanius .

The Mustangs made it 2-1 with a goal from Ellie Fagerlee.

Ellie Fagerlee tied it up 2-2 late in the third period, assisted by Gabi Bullert and Kyra Chervany. The game went to overtime.

Just over zero minutes in, Samantha Scott scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Malia McKinnon and Hailey Stanius.

Next up:

The Mustangs play Park away on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Cottage Grove Ice Arena. The Rangers will face Park at home on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Forest Lake Sports Center.