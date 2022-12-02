Forest Lake Rangers have ended their losing streak after 0-3 vs. Northern Tier Stars

The game between the Northern Tier Stars and the hosting Forest Lake Rangers finished 3-0. Forest Lake's victory puts an end to a four-game losing streak.

The first period was scoreless, and within the first minute of the second period, the Rangers took the lead when Hailey Stanius scored assisted by Maddy Monette and Malia McKinnon .

Malia McKinnon then tallied a goal early, making the score 2-0. Maddy Monette and Emma Halweg assisted.

The Rangers made it 3-0 when Malia McKinnon netted one, assisted by Maddy Monette and Samantha Pool midway through.

Coming up:

On Monday, the Rangers face Mounds View/Irondale at 7 p.m. CST at Forest Lake Sports Center and the Stars take on Duluth on the road at 7 p.m. CST at Heritage Center Arena.