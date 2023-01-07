Five goals by Mercury Bischoff as Grand Rapids-Greenway Lightning beat Northern Tier Stars

Mercury Bischoff was in deadly shape when the Grand Rapids-Greenway Lightning beat the Northern Tier Stars by 9-0. Mercury Bischoff scored an incredible five goals and was instrumental to Grand Rapids-Greenway's two team points.

Kalle Reed , Molly Pierce and Abby Skelly scored the remaining goals for the home side.

Five goals were scored in the first period, and the Lightning led 5-0 going in to the second period.

The Lightning scored one goal in second period an held the lead 6-0 going in to the second break.

Molly Pierce increased the lead to 7-0 early into the third period, assisted by Ryleigh Sherlock and Mira Rajala .

Mercury Bischoff increased the lead to 8-0 two minutes later, assisted by Jazzy Bischoff .

In the end the 9-0 came from Kalle Reed who increased the Lightning's lead, assisted by Mercury Bischoff and Allie LeClaire , early in the third. That left the final score at 9-0.

Coming up:

The Lightning play Duluth Marshall away on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST at Mars Lakeview Arena. The Stars will face Anoka at home on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Isanti Ice Arena.