Five goals by Kamryn Van Batavia as Luverne Cardinals beat Worthington Trojans

Kamryn Van Batavia was in deadly shape when the Luverne Cardinals beat the Worthington Trojans by 11-0. Kamryn Van Batavia scored an incredible five goals and was instrumental to Luverne's two team points.

Payton Behr, Greta McClure , Mallory Nelson and Izzy Steensma scored the remaining goals for the home side.

The first period ended with a 5-0 lead for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals scored four goals in second period an held the lead 9-0 going in to the second break.

Izzy Steensma increased the lead to 10-0 early into the third period, assisted by Kamryn Van Batavia and Rylee Kurtz .

The Cardinals made it 11-0 when Kamryn Van Batavia beat the goalie, assisted by Ellisyn Van Batavia and Rylee Kurtz late in the third. The 11-0 goal was the last one of the game.

The Cardinals were whistled for no penalties, while the Trojans received no penalties.

With this win the Cardinals have four straight victories.

Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Thursday, with the Cardinals hosting the Tigers at 7 p.m. CST at Red Baron Arena and the Trojans visiting the Packers at 6 p.m. CST at Worthington Hockey Arena.