Five games in a row with two points for Warroad Warriors – beat Lakeville North Panthers 10-0

The Warroad Warriors are currently very hard to play against. Win number five came with a final score of 10-0 at home against the Lakeville North Panthers on Monday. The result also means that Lakeville North lost for the first time after having enjoyed a run of 10 games without defeat.

The Warriors increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Kate Johnson in the first period, assisted by Rylee Bartz.

The Warriors' Rylee Bartz increased the lead to 4-0 halfway through the first period, assisted by Katierie Sandy.

The Warriors scored three goals in second period an held the lead 7-0 going in to the second break.

The Warriors increased the lead to 8-0, after only 10 seconds into the third period when Talya Hendrickson scored, assisted by Kate Johnson and Abby Chamernick.

Rylee Bartz increased the lead to 9-0 eight minutes later, assisted by Talya Hendrickson and Kate Johnson.

The Warriors made it 10-0 when Talya Hendrickson beat the goalie, assisted by Rylee Bartz late into the third period. That left the final score at 10-0.

The Warriors have now won five games in a row.

Coming up:

On Tuesday, the Warriors will host the Mirage at 7 p.m. CST at Warroad Gardens - Warroad Holiday Invitational and the Panthers will play against the Pirates at 3 p.m. CST at Warroad Gardens Arena - Warroad Holiday Invitational.